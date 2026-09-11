UGC NET June 2026 re-exam result: Answer keys out, when to expect scorecards?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination, conducted for candidates who appeared for the re-conducted English, Commerce, and Sociology papers. The NTA held the re-examination on September 9 for English and Commerce and on September 10 for Sociology after it found multiple issues in the question papers used in the original June session. The result for these three subjects is now expected after the answer key challenge process is completed.

While the NTA has not announced a specific date for the re-exam result, the immediate next stage is the objection window, which is open until September 13. Candidates can check the provisional answer key, question paper and recorded responses through the UGC-NET website and challenge any answer by following the prescribed process.

The final answer key will be prepared after subject experts examine the challenges, and the result will be calculated using that final key.

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The timeline from previous UGC-NET cycles suggests that candidates should not necessarily expect the result within a few days of the provisional answer key. In June last year, for instance, NTA released the provisional answer key on July 5 and kept the challenge window open until July 8. The final answer key and result were then released on July 21, about 13 days after the objection window closed and 16 days after the provisional key. In December 2024, the result followed about three weeks after the answer key, while the December 2025 cycle also took longer, with the provisional key released on January 14 and the result declared on February 5.

For the September 2026 re-examination, the process is somewhat different because only three subjects are being evaluated. Therefore, a result shortly after the September 13 objection deadline is expected, but there is no official confirmation that it will be declared within a week. Candidates will have to wait for the final answer key and subsequent result notice on the official UGC-NET portal.

The re-examination was ordered after NTA received complaints about the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers from the original UGC-NET June 2026 examination, which was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects, with a re-examination also held earlier on July 5. A committee constituted by NTA found factual, typographical, and translation errors, along with grammatical and punctuation mistakes, incorrect or garbled names and book titles, non-standard terminology, and repetition of questions. NTA subsequently decided to re-conduct the three affected papers without charging candidates an additional examination fee.

The remaining 84 subjects were not affected by the re-examination. NTA had already declared their results and released the corresponding final answer key and cut-offs. The September re-exam results will therefore concern candidates who appeared for the re-conducted English, Commerce or Sociology papers. The result will determine eligibility under the categories applicable to UGC-NET, including Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes.

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NTA’s result process is based on the final answer key after considering valid challenges. The UGC-NET is conducted in computer-based mode, and the final qualification is determined using performance in both papers, subject to the prescribed eligibility and category-wise criteria.