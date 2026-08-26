UGC-NET June 2026 results, final answer keys out this week: NTA

The result will determine candidates' eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD admission, as applicable. NTA will separately conduct the re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology, with further details on the city, examination centre and admit cards to be notified.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 01:14 PM IST
ugc net june 2026 answer keys delayUGC NET Answer Keys: Student organisations had approached authorities, seeking immediate intervention.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the final answer keys, and results for UGC-NET June 2026 for 84 subjects this week, along with CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA PG. The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects. The examination is held to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes.

However, the results for all 87 subjects will not be released together. NTA had announced that the English, Commerce and Sociology papers would be reconducted after a committee found multiple factual, typographical, translation and other errors in the question papers. The three papers are scheduled to be held again on September 9 and 10.

For the remaining 84 subjects, NTA had earlier opened the answer key challenge window. The final answer keys and results for these subjects will now be published, as per the latest update.

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The result will determine candidates’ eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD admission, as applicable. NTA will separately conduct the re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology, with further details on the city, examination centre and admit cards to be notified.

Candidates should check the official NTA and UGC-NET websites for the final answer keys, scorecards and result-related updates once released.

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