UGC NET June 2026: Exam begins tomorrow; check reporting time, documents required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the UGC NET June 2026 examination from June 22. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode till June 30 for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions.
Candidates scheduled to appear on the first day are advised to download and carefully verify their admit cards, which contain details such as exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre. NTA has instructed candidates to read all exam-day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket before arriving at the centre.
UGC NET 2026: Exam timings
The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day:
|Shift
|Examination Time
|Shift 1
|9:00 am to 12:00 noon
|Shift 2
|3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Candidates are advised to reach their centres at least two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete frisking, identity verification and attendance formalities.
Documents candidates must carry
Candidates should carry the following documents to the examination centre:
–Printed copy of the UGC NET June 2026 admit card
–Original valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving Licence)
–Passport-size photograph, preferably the same as uploaded in the application form
PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable
–No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card and photo identification document.
Candidates must not carry:
–Mobile phones, smart watches and Bluetooth devices
–Earphones, calculators and electronic gadgets
–Written notes, books or printed material
–Bags, purses and wallets
–Any communication device or storage media
Candidates found in possession of prohibited items may face cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action.
UGC NET will be conducted in a single three-hour session without any break. The examination consists of two papers conducted together. Paper I assesses teaching and research aptitude, while Paper II is based on the candidate’s chosen subject.
The exam contains objective-type multiple-choice questions and carries a total of 300 marks. There is no negative marking.
Candidates are advised to check their reporting time, examination centre address and subject details carefully on the admit card and make travel arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.