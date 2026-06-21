UGC NET June 2026: Exam begins tomorrow; check reporting time, documents required

Here are the last minute guidelines for UGC NET (image: ai generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the UGC NET June 2026 examination from June 22. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode till June 30 for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions.

Candidates scheduled to appear on the first day are advised to download and carefully verify their admit cards, which contain details such as exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre. NTA has instructed candidates to read all exam-day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket before arriving at the centre.

UGC NET 2026: Exam timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day: