UGC-NET June 2026 exam to be re-conducted in September: Centre to Delhi HC

The UGC NET re-exam for the three subjects will be conducted on September 9 and 10 (Representative image/ Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that a retest is being conducted for three subjects, including Sociology, of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints of some errors in the questionnaires.

Taking note of the submission of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, Justice Jasmeet Singh disposed of a plea filed by a candidate, who appeared for the Sociology paper on June 30, seeking a stay on the declaration of results pending an independent probe and re-conduct of the exam following allegations of paper leak.

While the English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9, the Sociology paper will be held on September 10, the SG told the high court.