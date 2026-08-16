UGC NET June 2026 answer keys releasing today: Where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for UGC NET June 2026 today, August 16. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the answer key, question paper and recorded responses through the official UGC NET portal. NTA had announced the date in an update earlier this week.
To check the UGC NET June 2026 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the provisional answer key link. They will then have to enter their application number and other required login credentials. After submitting the details, candidates can view the answer key and their recorded responses, download the documents and compare their answers.
Candidates will also be able to raise challenges against the provisional key within the window notified by NTA. The detailed instructions, including the challenge process and deadline, will be provided along with the answer key.
The answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will also be released on August 16. Candidates appearing for these examinations can use the respective official portals to access their answer keys.
|Examination
|Official website
|UGC NET June 2026
|ugcnet.nta.nic.in
|CSIR-NET 2026
|csirnet.nta.ac.in
|ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026
|exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR
The answer key being released now is provisional. Candidates should check the responses carefully before submitting any objection. NTA will consider the challenges received and, after review by subject experts, prepare the final answer key. The final key will be used for evaluation and subsequent declaration of results.
Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the provisional answer key, response sheet and any challenge submitted for future reference. NTA has also advised candidates to rely only on official communications and regularly check the respective examination websites for further updates.