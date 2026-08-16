UGC NET June 2026 answer keys releasing today: Where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for UGC NET June 2026 today, August 16. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the answer key, question paper and recorded responses through the official UGC NET portal. NTA had announced the date in an update earlier this week.

To check the UGC NET June 2026 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the provisional answer key link. They will then have to enter their application number and other required login credentials. After submitting the details, candidates can view the answer key and their recorded responses, download the documents and compare their answers.