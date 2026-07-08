UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Provisional keys, response sheets likely this week

The window to raise objections to the key opened with the release of the provisional answer key. Students can visit the official website and log in using credentials to raise objections to the provisionally issued answer keys. (Representative/ Image by Express)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, this week. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be able to access their individual response sheets and question papers by logging in with their application number and date of birth. While the NTA has not announced an official release date, the provisional key is expected shortly.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30 across the country. However, the examination for candidates allotted centres in Jalandhar was rescheduled and conducted on July 5 due to administrative reasons. With the re-examination now complete, the answer key is expected to be the next major update.