UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Provisional keys, response sheets likely this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, this week. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be able to access their individual response sheets and question papers by logging in with their application number and date of birth. While the NTA has not announced an official release date, the provisional key is expected shortly.
The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30 across the country. However, the examination for candidates allotted centres in Jalandhar was rescheduled and conducted on July 5 due to administrative reasons. With the re-examination now complete, the answer key is expected to be the next major update.
Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key and compare it with their recorded responses. If they find any discrepancy, they can submit objections within the stipulated window by paying the prescribed fee for each challenged question. Subject experts appointed by the NTA will examine all valid objections before preparing the final answer key.
The final answer key will be published after the objection process concludes, and the UGC NET June 2026 results will be prepared on the basis. No further challenges will be accepted after the final key is released. The scorecards will indicate whether a candidate has qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admission, depending on their performance and the category-wise cut-offs announced by the NTA.