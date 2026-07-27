UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key delayed by 26 days; check previous session’ trend

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not published the UGC NET 2026 answer key 2026 for the June session yet, analysing the last few sessions’ answer key release date trends, this is the longest time period that NTA has taken to release the provisional answer key. The agency has not announced the reason for the delay; however, many candidates have been complaining about this on their social media handles.

NTA conducts the University Grants Commission — National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) twice a year, in June and December. This year, the UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, through CBT mode at various exam centres. Candidates should note that the NTA UGC NET 2025 answer key will be released on a provisional basis. After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will open an objection window, giving candidates a chance to challenge the provisional answer key. The final NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer key will be released along with the results after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.