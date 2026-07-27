UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key delayed by 26 days; check previous session’ trend

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not published the UGC NET 2026 answer key 2026 for the June session yet, analysing the last few sessions’ answer key release date trends, this is the longest time period that NTA has taken to release the provisional answer key. The agency has not announced the reason for the delay; however, many candidates have been complaining about this on their social media handles.
NTA conducts the University Grants Commission — National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) twice a year, in June and December. This year, the UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, through CBT mode at various exam centres. Candidates should note that the NTA UGC NET 2025 answer key will be released on a provisional basis. After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will open an objection window, giving candidates a chance to challenge the provisional answer key. The final NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer key will be released along with the results after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.
The NTA UGC NET 2026 answer key has not been issued yet. Although the agency typically releases it within a week of the exam, this session, the answer key has been delayed for more than 26 days now without any reasons informed by NTA so far. To check the past session release date trends, candidates can go through the table below.
|Session
|Exam Dates
|Answer Key Release Date
|Approximate Gap
|June 2023
|June 13 – June 22, 2023
|July 6, 2023
|14 Days
|December 2023
|December 6 – December 14, 2023
|December 30, 2023
|16 Days
|June 2024
|August 21 – September 4, 2024
|September 11, 2024
|7 Days
|December 2024
|January 3 – January 27, 2025
|January 31, 2025
|3 Days
|June 2025
|June 25 – June 29, 2025
|July 5, 2025
|6 Days
|December 2025
|December 31, 2025 – January 7, 2026
|January 14, 2026
|7 Days
|June 2026
|June 22 – June 30, 2026
|Not Released Yet
|–
NTA will release the UGC NET 2026 answer key along with the question papers and recorded responses of the candidates. This provisional answer key can be utilised by candidates to match it with their attempted answers and estimate their score. Candidates clearing the cut-off will qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor recruitment, and admission for a Ph.D degree in major government and private universities and colleges across India.