UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key delayed by 26 days; check previous session’ trend

Candidates who appeared for the June session exam can download the answer key, once released, online from the official website of the exam - ugcnet.nta.nic.in by entering the required login details such as their application number and Date of birth (DOB).

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 03:05 PM IST
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.inUGC NET June Answer Key 2026 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (representative image/file)
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While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not published the UGC NET 2026 answer key 2026 for the June session yet, analysing the last few sessions’ answer key release date trends, this is the longest time period that NTA has taken to release the provisional answer key. The agency has not announced the reason for the delay; however, many candidates have been complaining about this on their social media handles.

NTA conducts the University Grants Commission — National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) twice a year, in June and December. This year, the UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, through CBT mode at various exam centres. Candidates should note that the NTA UGC NET 2025 answer key will be released on a provisional basis. After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will open an objection window, giving candidates a chance to challenge the provisional answer key. The final NTA UGC NET June 2026 Answer key will be released along with the results after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.

UGC NET 2025 December: How to challenge the released answer key?

The NTA UGC NET 2026 answer key has not been issued yet. Although the agency typically releases it within a week of the exam, this session, the answer key has been delayed for more than 26 days now without any reasons informed by NTA so far. To check the past session release date trends, candidates can go through the table below.

Session Exam Dates Answer Key Release Date Approximate Gap 
June 2023 June 13 – June 22, 2023 July 6, 2023 14 Days
December 2023 December 6 – December 14, 2023 December 30, 2023 16 Days
June 2024 August 21 – September 4, 2024 September 11, 2024 7 Days
December 2024 January 3 – January 27, 2025 January 31, 2025 3 Days
June 2025 June 25 – June 29, 2025 July 5, 2025 6 Days
December 2025 December 31, 2025 – January 7, 2026 January 14, 2026 7 Days
June 2026 June 22 – June 30, 2026 Not Released Yet

NTA will release the UGC NET 2026 answer key along with the question papers and recorded responses of the candidates. This provisional answer key can be utilised by candidates to match it with their attempted answers and estimate their score. Candidates clearing the cut-off will qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor recruitment, and admission for a Ph.D degree in major government and private universities and colleges across India.

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