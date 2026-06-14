UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: NTA expected to issue hall tickets by next week

UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card: Where can I download hall tickets? (Screengrab from official website)

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 session by next week. According to the NTA’s exam schedule announced earlier, the UGC NET exam will be conducted starting June 22, 2026. Once released, candidates registered to appear will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip was released earlier to inform candidates in advance and allow them to make travelling arrangements. Candidates can access the city slip on the official website itself. The UGC NET examination is supposed to be held between June 22 and June 30, 2026.

Story continues below this ad How to download the UGC-NET 2026 admit card? Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the admit card for UGC-NET June 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card UGC-NET 2026” link available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number and password. Step 4: A new window will open displaying the admit card. Step 5: Download and print it for use on exam day. The admit card contains necessary information related to the candidate’s name, roll number, shift, examination date, time and city, discipline and exam day guidelines. Candidates are advised to check their examination centre details carefully and visit it a day prior if possible. On the day of the exam, candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam centre without the duly-filled admit card and a valid photo ID proof. Live Updates UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Check steps to download (Representative Image/AI) UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: UGC NET is held for a duration of three hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi except for language papers. There will be two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be the General Paper and will test teaching and research aptitude among other topics, it will have 50 questions. Paper 2 will be domain-specific with 100 questions and will test the subject opted by the candidate. There is no negative marking and each question will carry 2 marks totaling to 300 marks.

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