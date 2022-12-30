UGC NET June 2023 Cycle dates released: Check full schedule here

UGC-NET June 2023: The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, today announced, that the The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first UGC NET June 2023 cycle from June 13 to 22, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the schedule at the official website — nta.ac.in.

The exam dates have only been released for the June 2023 cycle, as of now. The dates for the second edition of the exam will be announced later.

“UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023,” said M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of UGC.

Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle:

For further clarification and latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, UGC Chief on Thursday also announced that the UGC-NET December 2022 exam will commence from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Candidates can fill the submission form at the official website — ugc.nta.nic.in — from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up to 5 pm.

This exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in India. Candidates are awarded Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant professorship depending on their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC-NET. Those who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not considered for awarding JRF.