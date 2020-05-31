UGC NET, JNUEE, ICAR application submission deadlines extended

Apply now till June 15. (Representational image/ file) Apply now till June 15. (Representational image/ file)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the application submission deadline of ICAR, JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, NCHM JEE 2020, and other examinations following the directions of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The candidates can now apply till June 15.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet mentioned that the agency was advised to extend the dates following several requests received from students as they faced hardships due to COVID-19 pandemic.

📢 In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for the following exams: pic.twitter.com/koM9wwAjds — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 31, 2020

The application submission deadline of the examinations was earlier scheduled to close on April 30 which was then extended till May 31. The deadline now has been further extended. Candidates can apply through the official website- nta.ac.in.

The NTA had earlier postponed the JEE Main April session to be held in July. The medical entrance exam – NEET too was postponed to be held on July 26. The exams have been deferred to ensure that no large gatherings or commute are allowed amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the entire academic calendar by at least a month. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed that it is aiming at starting the new academic session by September 1. The admission process is likely to start by August.

