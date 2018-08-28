NTA starts registration process for JEE, UGC NET, NEET test practice centre; apply at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the test practice centre. All the students who want to accommodate themselves with the question pattern of the following examinations, UGC NET, JEE, NEET and others can register themselves through the official website, nta.ac.in. The registration process for NET and JEE will commence from September 1 and will close by September 30.
From this year, the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be conducted twice a year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. However, the government has changed its decision to conduct NEET twice a year, the examination will be conducted once and in pen and paper mode.
NTA 2018: How to register
Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on registration link
Step 3: Enter institutio name, other details
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Practice as much test papers available online
JEE Main
JEE Main I: Commences from January 6
Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018
Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018
Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: January 31, 2019
JEE Main II: Commences from April 6
Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019
Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019
Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)
UGC NET 2018: Important dates
Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018
Exam dates: December 9 to 23, 2018
Result: January 10, 2019.
NEET 2019: Exams on May 5, check important dates
Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018
Download of admit cards: April 15
Date of examinations: May 5
Result date: June 5, 2019.
