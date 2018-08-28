NTA starts registration process for JEE, UGC NET, NEET test practice centre; apply at nta.ac.in

The registration process for NET and JEE will commence from September 1 and will close by September 3 The registration process for NET and JEE will commence from September 1 and will close by September 3

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the test practice centre. All the students who want to accommodate themselves with the question pattern of the following examinations, UGC NET, JEE, NEET and others can register themselves through the official website, nta.ac.in. The registration process for NET and JEE will commence from September 1 and will close by September 30.

From this year, the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be conducted twice a year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. However, the government has changed its decision to conduct NEET twice a year, the examination will be conducted once and in pen and paper mode.

NTA 2018: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on registration link

Step 3: Enter institutio name, other details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Practice as much test papers available online

JEE Main

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018

Exam dates: December 9 to 23, 2018

Result: January 10, 2019.

NEET 2019: Exams on May 5, check important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019.

