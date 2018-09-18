UGC NET/ JEE Main 2019: Aadhaar card not mandatory to apply online

UGC NET/ JEE Main 2019: Know what all documents are needed to fill the application form UGC NET/ JEE Main 2019: Know what all documents are needed to fill the application form

UGC NET/ JEE Main 2019: Following queries received from the students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory. The UGC-NET bulletin December, 2018 clearly provides that the candidates can also enter passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government identity number, mentioned the official statement.

The online application form also clearly provides entering any valid government identity number. The same provisions are also applicable for JEE (Main) 2019.

This year, UGC NET 2018 will be held from December 9 to 23. Like JEE, the exam will be conducted twice a year — once in July and then in December by the newly constituted National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration of UGC NET 2018 will start from September 1 and will close on September 30. The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the results will be released on January 10, 2019.

The Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) is scheduled to held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination or JEE Main II from April 6 to 20, 2019. A score of at least 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

