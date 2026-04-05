UGC NET December Session 2025: NTA releases revised final answer keys for five subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised final answer keys for the UGC NET December 2025 session. The revision comes after the Agency followed the directive of the Delhi High Court. The final answer keys, which were released on April 3, did not take into consideration all the subjects, but were released for History, Economics, Education, Commerce and Hindi.

Read | UGC NET December Session 2025: Delhi HC orders NTA to form expert panel on final answer key errors

In the History subject, which started the fury, NTA has now dropped four questions. Additionally, there are three questions that now have two correct answers. Students can expect that the revised-results for these five subjects will be out anytime soon on the official website.

The Commerce subject, whose exam was conducted in the first shift on January 3, has dropped three questions, with one question which has two correct answers.

For Economics, whose exam was held on January 7 in the first shift and Education, whose exam was conducted on January 3, saw no dropped questions. The same is the case with the Hindi subject, which did not see any dropped questions.

The Agency conducted the UGC NET exam from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, with provisional answer keys released on January 14. The exam is conducted for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

The legal challenge began with a writ petition filed by student Kartikeya Kahol, who contested four question IDs — (4324498604, 4324498530, 4324498544, and 4324498600) and argued before the court to review them.

Story continues below this ad

As many as 60,777 candidates appeared for their UGC NET History paper in December, the results of which were declared on February 4. Several aspirants complained that the NTA incorrectly marked as many as nine questions, and despite detailed objections, the final answer key released on February 4 remained unchanged. Many had taken to social media, alleging that critical errors were overlooked by both the Agency and its panel of subject experts.