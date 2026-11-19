The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam dates for the forthcoming UGC NET December 2026 session. According to its recent notice, the exam will be conducted offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21, 2026.
The complete subject-wise timetable is now available on the official exam portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2026 can download the schedule to know their respective exam dates.
As announced, NTA will release the examination city intimation slip on the aforementioned official website approximately 21 days before the respective exam dates.
UGC NET December 2026: Detailed subject-wise exam schedule
NTA will conduct the exam in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2026 December session can check the exam dates for the subjects that they have chosen in the table given below:
|Date
|Shift 1 Subjects (Code)
|Shift 2 Subjects (Code)
|December 14, 2026
|History (06)
|Computer Science and Applications (87)
|December 14, 2026
|Pali (83)
|Persian (42)
|December 14, 2026
|Prakrit (91)
|Russian (41)
|December 14, 2026
|Comparative Literature (72)
|Bengali (19)
|December 14, 2026
|—
|Home Science (12)
|December 14, 2026
|—
|Music (16)
|December 14, 2026
|—
|Population Studies (15)
|December 15, 2026
|Public Administration (14)
|Psychology (04)
|December 15, 2026
|Education (09)
|Maithili (18)
|December 15, 2026
|Social Work (10)
|Arabic (29)
|December 15, 2026
|Malayalam (22)
|Management (including Business Adm., Marketing, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management) (17)
|December 15, 2026
|Urdu(28)
|Physical Education (47)
|December 15, 2026
|Criminology (68)
|Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (73)
|December 15, 2026
|Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre (65)
|Ayurveda Biology (105)
|December 15, 2026
|Tribal and Aboriginal Language/Literature (70)
|Disaster Management (104)
|December 15, 2026
|Folk Literature (71)
|—
|December 16, 2026
|Political Science (02)
|Commerce (08)
|December 16, 2026
|Comparative Study of Religions (62)
|Defence and Strategic Studies (11)
|December 16, 2026
|Japanese (45)
|Indian Culture (50)
|December 16, 2026
|Dogri (33)
|Buddhist, Jain, Gandhian and Peace Studies (60)
|December 16, 2026
|—
|Rajasthani (43)
|December 16, 2026
|—
|Linguistics (31)
|December 17, 2026
|English(30)
|Visual Art (including Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, Graphics, Applied Art/History of Art) (79)
|December 17, 2026
|Chinese (32)
|Museology and Conservation (66)
|December 17, 2026
|Konkani (85)
|Punjabi (24)
|December 17, 2026
|Spanish (40)
|Tamil (26)
|December 17, 2026
|Kashmiri (84)
|Geography (80)
|December 17, 2026
|—
|Marathi (38)
|December 17, 2026
|—
|Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management (55)
|December 17, 2026
|—
|Santali (95)
|December 18, 2026
|Hindi (20)
|Mass Communication and Journalism (63)
|December 18, 2026
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies (49)
|Electronic Science (88)
|December 18, 2026
|Indian Knowledge System (103)
|Women Studies (74)
|December 18, 2026
|Manipuri (35)
|Law (58)
|December 18, 2026
|Kannada (21)
|Telugu (27)
|December 18, 2026
|German (44)
|Forensic Science (82)
|December 18, 2026
|Sindhi (101)
|Nepali (34)
|December 18, 2026
|French (French Version) (39)
|Library and Information Science (59)
|December 18, 2026
|—
|Philosophy (03)
|December 21, 2026
|Economics / Rural Economics / Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning / Development Studies / Econometrics / Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics (01)
|Assamese (100)
|December 21, 2026
|Environmental Sciences (89)
|Sociology (93)
|December 21, 2026
|Hindu Studies (102)
|Yoga (46)
|December 21, 2026
|Anthropology (07)
|Tourism Administration and Management (67)
|December 21, 2026
|Bodo (94)
|Adult Education / Continuing Education / Andragogy / Non-Formal Education (23)
|December 21, 2026
|Gujarati (37)
|Archaeology ()
|December 21, 2026
|Sanskrit (25)
|Oriya ()
|December 21, 2026
|Politics, including International Relations, International Studies, Defence, Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies (90)
|Social Medicine and Community Health (81)
|December 21, 2026
|Human Rights and Duties (92)
|Statistics (107)
|December 21, 2026
|—
|Forestry (106)
Those appearing for the exam are required to keep a close check on the official website mentioned above for early updates about the upcoming city intimation slip and admit card.