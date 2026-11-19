The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam dates for the forthcoming UGC NET December 2026 session. According to its recent notice, the exam will be conducted offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21, 2026.

The complete subject-wise timetable is now available on the official exam portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2026 can download the schedule to know their respective exam dates.

As announced, NTA will release the examination city intimation slip on the aforementioned official website approximately 21 days before the respective exam dates.

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UGC NET December 2026: Detailed subject-wise exam schedule

NTA will conduct the exam in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2026 December session can check the exam dates for the subjects that they have chosen in the table given below: