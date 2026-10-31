UGC NET December 2026: Registration ends today; 1.62 lakh candidates yet to pay application fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 today, October 31. Candidates who have registered but not completed the application process will have to pay the examination fee and complete all pending steps before the deadline. The agency has urged applicants to complete their forms, including uploading photographs and signatures, without waiting until the last minute.
The latest figures shared by the NTA show that while more than 10 lakh candidates have registered for the December session, around 1.62 lakh are yet to complete their fee payment. The registration deadline is particularly important for candidates whose applications are still incomplete, as registration alone does not confirm their candidature for the examination.
The NTA data, updated as of October 31, shows that 10,17,544 candidates have registered for the December 2026 examination. Of these, 8,55,405 have paid the application fee, while 8,54,520 have downloaded their confirmation pages. This means that approximately 84% of registered candidates have completed the fee payment process.
A total of 1,62,139 candidates are yet to pay the examination fee. Among them, 1,28,084 have not uploaded their photographs and signatures and have also not paid the fee. Another 5,939 candidates have uploaded the required images but are yet to submit their forms and complete the payment. Meanwhile, 28,116 applicants have submitted their forms but have only the fee payment pending.
The application deadline was earlier scheduled for October 28 but was extended by the NTA to October 31, giving candidates additional time to complete the process without a late fee. Both application submission and fee payment will close at 11:50 pm today.
Candidates can complete the application process through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They must ensure that the fee transaction is successful and download the confirmation page after completing the application.
What next?
The application correction window for UGC NET December 2026 will be open from November 2 to 4. Candidates will be able to review and make permitted changes to their submitted application forms during this period.
The UGC NET is conducted to determine candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professors, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.