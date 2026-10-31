UGC NET December 2026: Registration ends today; 1.62 lakh candidates yet to pay application fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 today, October 31. Candidates who have registered but not completed the application process will have to pay the examination fee and complete all pending steps before the deadline. The agency has urged applicants to complete their forms, including uploading photographs and signatures, without waiting until the last minute.

The latest figures shared by the NTA show that while more than 10 lakh candidates have registered for the December session, around 1.62 lakh are yet to complete their fee payment. The registration deadline is particularly important for candidates whose applications are still incomplete, as registration alone does not confirm their candidature for the examination.