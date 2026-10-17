UGC NET December 2026: NTA revises evaluation rules, exam dates and admit card schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a corrigendum to the information bulletin for the UGC NET December 2026 examination, revising the exam schedule, admit card dates, evaluation rules and several candidate-related instructions.

The examination will now be held on December 14-18 and December 21, 2026, instead of the earlier schedule of December 14-19. The agency has also announced timelines for downloading the city intimation slip and admit card.

Key changes announced by NTA for UGC-NET December 2026

Exam dates and admit cards: The examination city intimation slip will be available from November 23, while candidates can download their admit cards from December 7, 2026. The subject-wise examination schedule will be issued separately.

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Pen and permitted items: Candidates will no longer need to bring a ball-point pen, as one will be provided at the examination centre. The revised guidelines also explicitly permit normal shoes, slippers and sandals with low heels, while long boots are prohibited. Watches of all kinds are now listed among the prohibited items. Candidates with diabetes may carry sugar tablets or whole fruits, while transparent water bottles are permitted for all candidates.