UGC NET December 2026: NTA revises evaluation rules, exam dates and admit card schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a corrigendum to the information bulletin for the UGC NET December 2026 examination, revising the exam schedule, admit card dates, evaluation rules and several candidate-related instructions.
The examination will now be held on December 14-18 and December 21, 2026, instead of the earlier schedule of December 14-19. The agency has also announced timelines for downloading the city intimation slip and admit card.
Key changes announced by NTA for UGC-NET December 2026
Exam dates and admit cards: The examination city intimation slip will be available from November 23, while candidates can download their admit cards from December 7, 2026. The subject-wise examination schedule will be issued separately.
Pen and permitted items: Candidates will no longer need to bring a ball-point pen, as one will be provided at the examination centre. The revised guidelines also explicitly permit normal shoes, slippers and sandals with low heels, while long boots are prohibited. Watches of all kinds are now listed among the prohibited items. Candidates with diabetes may carry sugar tablets or whole fruits, while transparent water bottles are permitted for all candidates.
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Evaluation and normalisation: NTA has revised the rules governing the evaluation of questions marked for review. Questions that have been answered or attempted will be evaluated, irrespective of whether they are marked for review. Unanswered or unattempted questions will not be evaluated.
Application corrections and examination cities: The revised bulletin clarifies that changes to application details will not be accepted after the correction window closes, subject to fields permitted by NTA. Candidates may also revise their examination city preferences during the correction window. Where fewer than four cities are available in their state or Union Territory of permanent or present address, they may choose from the available options displayed.
Changes in normalisastion
The corrigendum also clarifies the calculation of percentile scores and normalisation. Subjects are planned to be conducted in a single shift, with percentile scores calculated on the aggregate marks of Papers I and II. If a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, marks will be normalised using the equi-percentile method.
For single-shift subjects, the percentile score will be reported on the scorecard but will not be used to determine qualification or cut-offs. For subjects conducted in multiple shifts, qualifying cut-offs will be applied to normalised marks.
NTA has also revised the documentation requirements for candidates with disabilities seeking a scribe or compensatory time. The applicable certificate will depend on the nature and extent of the disability. Eligible candidates who have submitted the prescribed certificates will be entitled to compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour, along with a scribe where applicable.
The corrigendum further clarifies that the Rs 500 late fee is additional to the applicable examination fee. It also specifies that the Rs 200 answer-key challenge fee applies per question challenged and distinguishes failed or duplicate fee transactions from successfully completed payments for refund purposes.