UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends application deadline to October 31, no late fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 examination. Candidates who are yet to submit their registration can now apply until October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, without paying any late fee through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The agency announced the extension in a public notice dated October 27, 2026. The deadline for the successful transaction of the examination fee has also been extended to October 31, up to 11:50 pm.

The extension is intended to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete their application process. The NTA has advised applicants to submit their forms well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.