UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends application deadline to October 31, no late fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 examination. Candidates who are yet to submit their registration can now apply until October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm, without paying any late fee through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The agency announced the extension in a public notice dated October 27, 2026. The deadline for the successful transaction of the examination fee has also been extended to October 31, up to 11:50 pm.
The extension is intended to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete their application process. The NTA has advised applicants to submit their forms well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.
Candidates can access the application portal through the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They should also regularly check the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for further announcements and updates related to the examination.
Till October 25, a total of 5,50,048 candidates had registered. Of these, 3,73,419 candidates completed their applications and paid the examination fee, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The agency has clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the information bulletin and earlier public notices will remain unchanged.
The UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.
Candidates seeking a research fellowship can qualify for JRF through the examination, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions. The test also serves as a qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to pursue an academic career as Assistant Professors in higher education institutions.