UGC NET December 2026: Around 9.75 lakh apply; form correction window open

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window for candidates who have successfully registered for the forthcoming University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session. Registered candidates can visit the official exam portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to make changes in the allowed fields.

According to NTA’s latest announcement, around 9,75,505 candidates have applied for the exam by successfully paying the application fee. The UGC NET 2026 will be conducted offline on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the country. The agency has also released the schedule for city intimation slips and admit cards.