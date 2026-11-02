UGC NET December 2026: Around 9.75 lakh apply; form correction window open

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window for candidates who have successfully registered for the forthcoming University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session. Registered candidates can visit the official exam portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to make changes in the allowed fields.
According to NTA’s latest announcement, around 9,75,505 candidates have applied for the exam by successfully paying the application fee. The UGC NET 2026 will be conducted offline on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the country. The agency has also released the schedule for city intimation slips and admit cards.
UGC NET 2026: Important Dates
The NTA has announced the following dates for the upcoming December 2026 session events:
|Form correction window
|November 2 to November 4, 2026
|Exam city intimation slip release date
|November 23, 2026
|Admit Card release date
|December 7, 2026
|Exam dates
|December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21, 2026
The subject-wise schedule for UGC NET December 2026 session is yet to be released. NTA has stated that the detailed subject-wise schedule will be announced soon.
UGC-NET December 2026: 9,75,505 application fees paid (subject to Bank Reconciliation).
Exams: 14-18 & 21 December. Subject-wise schedule soon.
Download and retain your Confirmation Page. Visit https://t.co/x60amB0aWL for updates.
Best of luck to all candidates! #NTA #UGCNET https://t.co/uyIwFAZTJx
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 2, 2026
City Intimation Slip and Admit Card
Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip and admit cards from the official website. As mentioned above, the city intimation slip, which helps candidates with information about the examination city allotted, is scheduled to be released on November 23.
The hall ticket, scheduled for December 7, is a mandatory document that is required to be carried by candidate to the exam centre on the exam day. In its absence, candidates will be not be allowed to enter the exam centres and subsequently will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the latest notifications and examination-related updates on the official website mentioned above. The exam structure and subject-wise syllabus is also available on the official portal.