UGC NET December 2025 results declared; over 5,100 candidates qualify for JRF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the UGC NET December 2025 examination, conducted for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. Candidates who took the exam can check and download scorecards on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live Updates
The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects over six days, from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. The test was held in 11 shifts across 663 examination centres in 283 cities nationwide. A total of 9,93,702 candidates had registered for the examination.
Of the registered candidates, 7,35,614 appeared for the test. According to the official data, 5,108 candidates have qualified for both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor eligibility. Another 54,713 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes, while 17,058 candidates have qualified for admission to PhD only.
Female candidates accounted for the majority of registrations, with 5,85,400 applicants, or 58.91 per cent of the total. Male candidates numbered 4,08,245 (41.08 per cent), while 57 candidates registered under the third gender category.
To ensure transparency, the NTA had earlier uploaded the question papers, provisional answer keys and recorded responses on its website from January 14 to January 17, 2026, inviting challenges from candidates. The challenges were reviewed by subject experts, and the results have been prepared based on the final answer keys.
Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link for ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’
Enter application number and date of birth
Submit and view the scorecard
Download and save the result for future reference
Candidates qualifying for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility will be issued eligibility certificates and JRF award letters through the NTA portal.
