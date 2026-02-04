UGC NET December 2025 results declared; over 5,100 candidates qualify for JRF

The June session scorecards will be issued on July 22, Tuesday. (Representative Image/AI Generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the UGC NET December 2025 examination, conducted for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes. Candidates who took the exam can check and download scorecards on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects over six days, from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. The test was held in 11 shifts across 663 examination centres in 283 cities nationwide. A total of 9,93,702 candidates had registered for the examination.

Of the registered candidates, 7,35,614 appeared for the test. According to the official data, 5,108 candidates have qualified for both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor eligibility. Another 54,713 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes, while 17,058 candidates have qualified for admission to PhD only.