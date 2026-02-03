UGC NET December 2025 Result Live Updates: NET-JRF scorecards by Feb 4 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2025 December Result, Cut off Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results by February 4, on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards by logging in with their registered credentials.

The UGC NET December 2025–26 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from December 31 to February 7, 2026, covering 85 subjects. The provisional answer keys were released on January 14, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until January 17.

After reviewing all challenges, NTA will publish the final answer key along with the results.

Following the result announcement, candidates can immediately download their scorecards from the UGC NET portal. The e-certificate or JRF award letter is usually issued within one to two months.

Candidates qualifying for JRF are required to enrol in a PhD programme within three years to avail the fellowship, while those eligible for Assistant Professor can apply for teaching posts. Candidates marked “Qualified for PhD only” can use their NET score for PhD admissions for one year, where the NET score generally accounts for 70 per cent of the selection weightage.

