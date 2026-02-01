UGC NET December 2025 result date announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) by February 4 will announce the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) results. The UGC NET December 2025 exam started on December 31 and continued till January 7. Candidates will be able to check the UGC NET December 2025 result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducts UGC NET to award Junior Research Fellowship (category 1) and for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD (category 2) and admission to PhD only (category 3).

For admission to PhD, the marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in category-2 and category-3 will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result of UGC-NET. The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks/normalised marks in case of multiple shifts obtained by a candidate to utilise the marks for admission to PhD. In case the test for a subjects is conducted in two or multiple shifts, the marks will be normalised by using the Equi-percentile method and the result will be declared in percentile along with normalized marks