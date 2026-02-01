UGC NET December 2025 result date announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) by February 4 will announce the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) results. The UGC NET December 2025 exam started on December 31 and continued till January 7. Candidates will be able to check the UGC NET December 2025 result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA conducts UGC NET to award Junior Research Fellowship (category 1) and for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD (category 2) and admission to PhD only (category 3).
For admission to PhD, the marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in category-2 and category-3 will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result of UGC-NET. The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks/normalised marks in case of multiple shifts obtained by a candidate to utilise the marks for admission to PhD. In case the test for a subjects is conducted in two or multiple shifts, the marks will be normalised by using the Equi-percentile method and the result will be declared in percentile along with normalized marks
UGC NET December 2025 was held for over 80 subjects. The exam was conducted online in two shifts – the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The NTA had already released the provisional answer keys of UGC NET 2025 December exam on January 14. Candidates were given until January 17 to raise objections against the answer key. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key.
For examinations conducted in multiple shifts, the raw marks obtained by candidates are converted into NTA scores (percentiles) using a normalisation process. When a subject test is held in more than one shift, the NTA score is calculated separately for each shift based on raw marks, and the scores across all shifts are then merged for further processing and allocation. In cases where percentiles differ across shifts, the lowest percentile among the shifts is taken as the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates. For instance, if 40% marks correspond to the 78 percentile in one shift and the 79 percentile in another, the cut-off percentile will be fixed at 78 across all shifts.
The Union Budget has introduced a program to modernize and strengthen the textile industry in India. The program includes schemes for self-sufficiency in various types of fibers and initiatives for handloom, handicrafts, and sustainable textiles. However, the impact of steep US tariffs may still pose a challenge.