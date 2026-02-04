UGC NET December 2025 Cut-Offs, Result: Check previous sessions’ minimum passing marks

UGC NET December 2025 Cut-offs, Result Scorecards: Along with individual scorecards, NTA will also publish the final answer keys, based on which the results have been prepared, on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 05:18 PM IST
UGC NET December 2025 Cut-Offs, Scorecards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Cut-offs, Result Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards, final answer keys and subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET December 2025 session shortly. The NTA had earlier announced that the result, scorecards will be issued by February 4.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their UGC NET December 2025 scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Along with individual scorecards, NTA will also publish the final answer keys, based on which the results have been prepared.

LIVE Updates | NTA releasing final answer keys, scorecards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The category-wise and subject-wise cut-offs for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD eligibility will be released separately and will also be available on the same official portal. To help candidates understand recent trends, below are the subject- and category-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET June 2025 session, as released by NTA in the previous sessions.

UGC NET June 2025 Cut-off marks

Here is the subject and category-wise cut-offs for the UGC NET June 2025 session given below:

Subject Category JRF Cut-off Assistant Professor Cut-off PhD Cut-off
Political Science UR 244 218 186
OBC-NCL 236 202 168
EWS 238 200 160
SC 222 186 160
ST 218 180 156
Commerce UR 224 194 166
OBC-NCL 212 174 150
EWS 218 176 146
SC 202 162 140
ST 188 158 138
English UR 188 166 146
OBC-NCL 176 150 134
EWS 180 152 134
SC 166 140 126
ST 164 140 126
Law UR 200 178 158
OBC-NCL 190 166 146
EWS 194 164 142
SC 178 156 140
ST 176 150 134
History UR 180 162 142
OBC-NCL 172 150 132
EWS 174 150 130
SC 164 140 126
ST 160 138 124
Education UR 206 182 158
OBC-NCL 194 166 144
EWS 198 164 142
SC 186 156 138
ST 184 154 136
Management UR 218 192 170
OBC-NCL 206 176 156
EWS 208 174 152
SC 200 168 148
ST 194 166 146

UGC NET December 2024 cut-off marks (Subject & category wise)

For further comparison, here are the UGC NET December 2024 cut-off marks, showing how thresholds fluctuated across subjects and categories:

Subject Category JRF Cut-off Assistant Professor Cut-off PhD Cut-off
Political Science UR 234 210 184
OBC-NCL 226 196 168
EWS 226 196 164
SC 212 184 160
ST 208 180 158
Commerce UR 210 186 162
OBC-NCL 198 168 148
EWS 202 172 144
SC 190 158 140
ST 178 152 136
English UR 214 188 162
OBC-NCL 202 172 150
EWS 204 170 146
SC 190 160 144
ST 188 156 140
Law UR 218 194 174
OBC-NCL 202 178 158
EWS 208 180 156
SC 190 166 148
ST 190 156 138
History UR 206 184 162
OBC-NCL 196 172 150
EWS 198 172 148
SC 188 162 144
ST 182 154 136
Education UR 204 178 156
OBC-NCL 192 164 146
EWS 194 164 142
SC 178 154 138
ST 178 154 140

What happens after UGC NET results are declared?

Candidates who qualify for JRF and, or Assistant Professor eligibility will be issued UGC NET eligibility certificates and JRF award letters by NTA through its official portal. These certificates are mandatory for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges, and for availing JRF fellowship benefits.

Note that the NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professor remains valid for a lifetime, while the JRF award letter is valid for three years from the date of issue, within which candidates must join a recognised institution to avail fellowship benefits.

 

