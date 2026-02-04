UGC NET December 2025 Cut-Offs, Result: Check previous sessions’ minimum passing marks

UGC NET December 2025 Cut-offs, Result Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards, final answer keys and subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET December 2025 session shortly. The NTA had earlier announced that the result, scorecards will be issued by February 4.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their UGC NET December 2025 scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Along with individual scorecards, NTA will also publish the final answer keys, based on which the results have been prepared.
LIVE Updates | NTA releasing final answer keys, scorecards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The category-wise and subject-wise cut-offs for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD eligibility will be released separately and will also be available on the same official portal. To help candidates understand recent trends, below are the subject- and category-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET June 2025 session, as released by NTA in the previous sessions.
Here is the subject and category-wise cut-offs for the UGC NET June 2025 session given below:
|Subject
|Category
|JRF Cut-off
|Assistant Professor Cut-off
|PhD Cut-off
|Political Science
|UR
|244
|218
|186
|OBC-NCL
|236
|202
|168
|EWS
|238
|200
|160
|SC
|222
|186
|160
|ST
|218
|180
|156
|Commerce
|UR
|224
|194
|166
|OBC-NCL
|212
|174
|150
|EWS
|218
|176
|146
|SC
|202
|162
|140
|ST
|188
|158
|138
|English
|UR
|188
|166
|146
|OBC-NCL
|176
|150
|134
|EWS
|180
|152
|134
|SC
|166
|140
|126
|ST
|164
|140
|126
|Law
|UR
|200
|178
|158
|OBC-NCL
|190
|166
|146
|EWS
|194
|164
|142
|SC
|178
|156
|140
|ST
|176
|150
|134
|History
|UR
|180
|162
|142
|OBC-NCL
|172
|150
|132
|EWS
|174
|150
|130
|SC
|164
|140
|126
|ST
|160
|138
|124
|Education
|UR
|206
|182
|158
|OBC-NCL
|194
|166
|144
|EWS
|198
|164
|142
|SC
|186
|156
|138
|ST
|184
|154
|136
|Management
|UR
|218
|192
|170
|OBC-NCL
|206
|176
|156
|EWS
|208
|174
|152
|SC
|200
|168
|148
|ST
|194
|166
|146
For further comparison, here are the UGC NET December 2024 cut-off marks, showing how thresholds fluctuated across subjects and categories:
|Subject
|Category
|JRF Cut-off
|Assistant Professor Cut-off
|PhD Cut-off
|Political Science
|UR
|234
|210
|184
|OBC-NCL
|226
|196
|168
|EWS
|226
|196
|164
|SC
|212
|184
|160
|ST
|208
|180
|158
|Commerce
|UR
|210
|186
|162
|OBC-NCL
|198
|168
|148
|EWS
|202
|172
|144
|SC
|190
|158
|140
|ST
|178
|152
|136
|English
|UR
|214
|188
|162
|OBC-NCL
|202
|172
|150
|EWS
|204
|170
|146
|SC
|190
|160
|144
|ST
|188
|156
|140
|Law
|UR
|218
|194
|174
|OBC-NCL
|202
|178
|158
|EWS
|208
|180
|156
|SC
|190
|166
|148
|ST
|190
|156
|138
|History
|UR
|206
|184
|162
|OBC-NCL
|196
|172
|150
|EWS
|198
|172
|148
|SC
|188
|162
|144
|ST
|182
|154
|136
|Education
|UR
|204
|178
|156
|OBC-NCL
|192
|164
|146
|EWS
|194
|164
|142
|SC
|178
|154
|138
|ST
|178
|154
|140
Candidates who qualify for JRF and, or Assistant Professor eligibility will be issued UGC NET eligibility certificates and JRF award letters by NTA through its official portal. These certificates are mandatory for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges, and for availing JRF fellowship benefits.
Note that the NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professor remains valid for a lifetime, while the JRF award letter is valid for three years from the date of issue, within which candidates must join a recognised institution to avail fellowship benefits.
The highly anticipated Telugu film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to release in 2027. In a recent interview, actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran discussed their experience working with Rajamouli. Prithviraj, who plays the antagonist confined to a wheelchair, shared the challenges of acting without the use of his limbs.