UGC NET December 2025 Cut-Offs, Result: Check previous sessions’ minimum passing marks

UGC NET December 2025 Cut-offs, Result Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards, final answer keys and subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET December 2025 session shortly. The NTA had earlier announced that the result, scorecards will be issued by February 4.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their UGC NET December 2025 scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Along with individual scorecards, NTA will also publish the final answer keys, based on which the results have been prepared.

