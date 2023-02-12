UGC NET December 2022: Subject and date wise schedule released

UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency recently released the subject and date wise schedule for UGC NET December 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the schedule at the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The computer based test for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ will be conducted February 21, 22, 23 and 24. The schedule has been released for 57 subjects to be held in phase 1.
Step 1: Visit the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for schedule for phase 1 subjects on the homepage
Step 3: View and download the schedule for future reference
Exams for a total 21 subjects will be conducted on February 21, exams for 19 subjects will be held on February 22, 11 subjects on February 23 and 6 on February 24. The schedule for the remaining subjects, city intimation slip and admit card will be issued soon.
UGC-NET, is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.