Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
UGC NET December 2022: Subject and date wise schedule released

UGC NET December 2022: Candidates appearing for the exam can check the schedule at the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 exam scheduleThe exams will be held from February 21 to 24 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
UGC NET December 2022: Subject and date wise schedule released
UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency recently released the subject and date wise schedule for UGC NET December 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the schedule at the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Also read |UGC NET December 2022 registration dates extended; last date to apply

The computer based test for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ will be conducted February 21, 22, 23 and 24. The schedule has been released for 57 subjects to be held in phase 1.

UGC NET December 2022: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for schedule for phase 1 subjects on the homepage

Step 3: View and download the schedule for future reference

Exams for a total 21 subjects will be conducted on February 21, exams for 19 subjects will be held on February 22, 11 subjects on February 23 and 6 on February 24. The schedule for the remaining subjects, city intimation slip and admit card will be issued soon.

UGC-NET, is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 13:06 IST
