Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

UGC NET December 2022 Session: Application correction window opens today

UGC NET December 2022 Session: NTA will today open the application correction window for UGC NET December 2022 examination. Candidates can make change on the official website of NTA- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for UGC NET December Session ended on January 18 and correction window will be available for candidates till January 20 (11:50 pm).

UGC NET December 2022 Session: National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, January 19 open the application correction window for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 examination. Registered candidates can make change on the official website of NTA- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for UGC NET December Session ended on January 18 and correction window will be available for candidates till January 20 (11:50 pm). Any changes after the closure of the correction window will not be considered by NTA.

UGC NET December 2022 Session: Steps to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2022 Apllication Correction’ link given on home page

Step 3: Fill in your required credentials and log in

Step 4: Edit all the required information

Step 5: Click on the submit tab and download the updated application form for future reference

According to an official notice by NTA, “Candidate shall ensure that the information (like, his/her name. mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD status, mobile number, email address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam centre, etc) provided by them in their online Application Form are correct and of their own.”

 

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:15 IST
