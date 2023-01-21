scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
UGC NET December 2022 Registration dates extended; how to apply

The registration process for UGC NET December Session ended on January 18. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10

ugc net 2022 registration deadline extendedCandidates can now register till January 23 at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)
UGC NET December 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) today extended the registration deadline for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 examination. Candidates can now register till January 23 at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the application form and pay application fee

Step 4: Click on submit to complete the application process

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are awarded Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant professorship depending on their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC-NET. Those who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not considered for awarding JRF.

 

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 15:01 IST
