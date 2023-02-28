UGC NET December 2022: Phase 3 city intimation slip out, exam begins on March 3

UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 phase 3 exam. Candidates who have registered for the test can download their respective city slip at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The written tests for phase 3 will commence from March 3 and will conclude on March 6. Phase 3 exam will be held for 8 subjects. Meanwhile, the agency today commenced the phase 2 exams for five subjects, which will conclude on March 2.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to download city slip

Step 1: Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the advance city intimation slip link given on the home page.

Step 3: Login by entering application number and date of birth.

Step 4: City slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the slip for future references.

According to the official notice, “The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.” The admit cards will be issued later to the candidates.