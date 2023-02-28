scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

UGC NET December 2022: Phase 3 city intimation slip out, exam begins on March 3

UGC NET December 2022: Advance city intimation slip for the Phase 3 exam released at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 city intimation slip released for phase 3The phase 3 exam will be conducted between March 3 and March 6. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
UGC NET December 2022: Phase 3 city intimation slip out, exam begins on March 3
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 phase 3 exam. Candidates who have registered for the test can download their respective city slip at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Read |UGC NET December 2022: Phase 2 admit cards released; check how to download

The written tests for phase 3 will commence from March 3 and will conclude on March 6. Phase 3 exam will be held for 8 subjects. Meanwhile, the agency today commenced the phase 2 exams for five subjects, which will conclude on March 2.

UGC NET December 2022: Steps to download city slip

Step 1: Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the advance city intimation slip link given on the home page.

Step 3: Login by entering application number and date of birth.

Step 4: City slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the slip for future references.

Also Read
IIT Kharagpur BS course
New Course by IITs: 4-year BS programme with 6 specialisations, admission...
NEET UG, PG 2023 news and updates
NEET UG, PG 2023: Registration date, postponement news, admit card releas...
deakin university campus in India
Australia's Deakin University to be the first foreign varsity to set up c...
NEET PG 2023 Updates
NEET PG 2023 Updates: Supreme Court dismisses postponement plea; exam on ...

According to the official notice, “The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.” The admit cards will be issued later to the candidates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:05 IST
Next Story

NEET UG: Counselling, limited years of study, internship and more – NMC issues draft regulations

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close