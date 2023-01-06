UGC NET December 2022: NTA fixes upper age limit; check details

UGC NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today issued an important notice regarding the upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022. The official notice is now available at the official website – nta.ac.in.

The Agency said that they had been receiving a few representations from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). “The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023,” the official notice read.

Taking these representations in mind, the Agency has decided the last date for determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is December 1, 2022 for the December 2022 UGC-NET exam. Interested candidates should not be more than 30 years, as on December 1, 2022.

A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on website) /SC/ST/PwD/ third gender categories and to women applicants. Additionally, relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant / related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority, which should be a recognised Indian university / Institute of National Importance / foreign university which is duly approved / recognised / accredited in its own Country / Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India / State Government in India.

The NTA also clarified that there is no upper age limit in applying UGC-NET for the Assistant Professor. Other relaxations are available on the official NTA website.