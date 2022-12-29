scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

UGC NET December 2022 application process begins, exam begins from February 21

UGC-NET December 2022: Candidates can fill the submission form at the official website— ugc.nta.nic.in from December 29 to January 17, 2023.

UGC-NET December 2022: The exam will be conducted by the NTA

UGC-NET December 2022: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the UGC-NET December 2022 exam from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Candidates can fill the submission form at the official website— ugc.nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2022 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.”

The interested and eligible candidates fill the forms from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up to 5 pm.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year— for June and December.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are awarded Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant professorship depending on their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC-NET. Those who qualify only for Assistant Professorship are not considered for awarding JRF.

Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of concerned universities, colleges or state governments.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 16:28 IST
