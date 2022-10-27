scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Result Update: Here’s what official said

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Result: Once there is any update about the UGC NET result, the same will be updated on this page and on the official UGC NET website.

UGC NET result, UGC NET, UGC NET result dateThe UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 result will not be declared today or tomorrow. (Representative image)

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told indianexpress.com that the result for UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 will not release this week. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can check results at – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 result will not be declared today or tomorrow. Right now, we are assessing the objections and other things,” NTA Chief, Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com. Once there is any update about the UGC NET result, the same will be updated on this page and on the official UGC NET website.

This year, the exam was conducted in four phases — the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, second from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

NTA released the provisional answer key for the first three phases on October 18 and the next one on October 21.

The UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, but due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of Covid-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET was delayed. Keeping this in mind, to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 04:22:08 pm
