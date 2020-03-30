UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE application deadlines extended for a month amid coronavirus pandemic

The application process of the entrance examinations, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR NET are likely to be extended by a month. (Representational image/ file) The application process of the entrance examinations, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR NET are likely to be extended by a month. (Representational image/ file)

Taking note of the situations arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the application deadline process by one month.

Taking to twitter, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote, “To enable students to fill up their application forms during these testing times, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by one month.”

The NTA has also been asked to postpone the application process of all India Ayush PG entrance examinations by one month. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

The online application process of admission to Jawarlal Nehru University entrance exam (JNUEE) was to close on March 31, while the application process for IGNOU entrance was to close in April while the UGC NET applications were open till April 16. As the application deadlines are extended the exam dates will also be postponed, however, the exact dates will be announced later.

