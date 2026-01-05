Over 1.5 lakh appear for UGC-NET CSIR June 2026 session, answer keys expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday concluded the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. According to the NTA, a total of 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the test held on July 17 and 18. A total of 1,87,739 candidates had registered, taking the overall attendance to 79.9 per cent. With the examination now over, candidates are awaiting the release of the provisional answer key.

Going by past trends, the answer key is expected to be released within 10 to 15 days of the examination. In both the June and December sessions last year, NTA had issued the provisional answer key around two weeks after the exam concluded.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or both Assistant Professor and PhD admission in universities and higher educational institutions across the country. The examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across five science disciplines, with NTA stating that all sessions were conducted smoothly with arrangements for candidate verification, security and examination management.