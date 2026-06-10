UGC-NET City intimation slip to be out this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the city slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) this week. Eligible candidates can download the same by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC–NET June 2026 examination will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes, containing 150 compulsory questions. The paper will be divided into two parts.

Part I, containing 50 questions, will test the candidate’s reasoning abilities, general awareness, reading comprehension and divergent thinking skills. Part II, comprising 100 questions, will assess the candidates’ domain knowledge.

How to download the city intimation slip?

Follow these steps to download the city intimation slip for UGC-NET 2026: