UGC-NET City intimation slip to be out this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the city slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) this week. Eligible candidates can download the same by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC–NET June 2026 examination will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes, containing 150 compulsory questions. The paper will be divided into two parts.
Part I, containing 50 questions, will test the candidate’s reasoning abilities, general awareness, reading comprehension and divergent thinking skills. Part II, comprising 100 questions, will assess the candidates’ domain knowledge.
Follow these steps to download the city intimation slip for UGC-NET 2026:
Step 1:Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “city intimation slip for UGC-NET 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: A new window will open, displaying the city intimation slip
Step 5: Download and print it out for future use
There is no negative marking for selecting incorrect options. Additionally, no marks will be deducted if a question is left unanswered. Each correct response carries two marks. If more than one option is found to be correct, then two marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct responses. If all options are found to be correct or a question is found to be wrong, then two marks will be awarded to those who have attempted the question.
There are a total of 87 subjects and 271 examination centres that the candidates have the option of choosing from. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website and the social media handles of NTA to stay updated on all the latest news about UGC-NET. Candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions are advised to download their city intimation slip at the earliest and note their allotted examination city.