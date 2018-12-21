UGC NET held successfully by NTA, over 1.8 lakh candidates registered for day 1: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar has congratulated the newly constituted body – National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting the UGC-NET successfully. In his tweet, Javadekar said “India enters new online transparent exam system.”

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in two shifts from December 19 onwards. The minister informed that the NET exam was conducted at a total of 738 exam centres for which 1,83,803 candidates registered. The exam was held for over two days, each day further had two shifts to manage the number of candidates. On the first shift of day one, 91279 candidates were scheduled to appear from 366 centres across the country and during the second shift had 92,524 candidates registered from 372 exam centres.

A total of 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two, informed Javadekar.

Both shifts of the first day of UGC-NET Exam involving 366 Centres, 91279 candidates and 372 Centres and 92524 candidates got over successfully.

65.3% and 72.8% candidates were present.#TransformingIndia #TransformingEducation #NewIndia @DG_NTA @ugc_india — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 18, 2018

Earlier the exam was conducted by the CBSE. This was the first time that the NTA had organised the UGC-NET exam. The exam pattern was the same as that of CBSE’s but the first ever NET conducted by NTA was conducted online. The NTA was established to make the exam system in India more ‘transparent and secure’, the government has said.