scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets released for October 8, 10 exams; here’s how to download

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets for the exams scheduled on October 8 and 10 are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET admit card, UGC NET admit card download link, UGC NET admit card released, UGC NET, NTAUGC NET admit card: Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET Phase admit card 2022 for exams scheduled on October 8 and 10. Hall tickets for the exams are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts for hall tickets of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles).

Read |Why we celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5?

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for admit card download

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, Security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and the hall ticket will be available on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:03:29 pm
Next Story

Dona Ganguly diagnosed with chikungunya; know all about the viral disease

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement