UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets released for October 8, 10 exams; here’s how to download

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET Phase admit card 2022 for exams scheduled on October 8 and 10. Hall tickets for the exams are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts for hall tickets of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles).

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for admit card download

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, Security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and the hall ticket will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in