UGC-NET 2026: NTA adds new exam cities for North-East candidates in June session

The inclusion of these cities is a direct response to long-standing concerns from students in remote North-Eastern locations who were previously forced to travel to far-off cities (Image via NTA/Improved with AI)

In a move aimed at improving accessibility for candidates from the North-Eastern region of India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the addition of four new examination cities for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The public notice, dated May 27, 2026, expands city choice options for candidates belonging to eight North-Eastern states through the correction portal.

Acknowledging the limited availability of examination city options for candidates from North-Eastern states, NTA has added the following cities to the UGC-NET June 2026 city choice list:

–Namsai (City Code: AL03) — Arunachal Pradesh

–Kakching (City Code: MN04) — Manipur

–Bishnupur (City Code: MN05) — Manipur

–Cherrapunji (City Code: MG02) — Meghalaya