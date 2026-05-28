UGC-NET 2026: NTA adds new exam cities for North-East candidates in June session

In a move aimed at improving accessibility for candidates from the North-Eastern region of India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the addition of four new examination cities for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The public notice, dated May 27, 2026, expands city choice options for candidates belonging to eight North-Eastern states through the correction portal.
Acknowledging the limited availability of examination city options for candidates from North-Eastern states, NTA has added the following cities to the UGC-NET June 2026 city choice list:
–Namsai (City Code: AL03) — Arunachal Pradesh
–Kakching (City Code: MN04) — Manipur
–Bishnupur (City Code: MN05) — Manipur
–Cherrapunji (City Code: MG02) — Meghalaya
The inclusion of these cities is a direct response to long-standing concerns from students in remote North-Eastern locations who were previously forced to travel to far-off cities to appear in national-level competitive examinations, adding a significant financial and logistical burden.
Read | CSIR UGC NET 2026: NTA opens June session applications at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Candidates who wish to exercise the revised or additional city choice options must do so during the stipulated correction period through the official NTA website. The correction portal had already been made available following the closure of the online application window, which ran from April 29 to May 24, 2026. Candidates are advised to act promptly within the correction window and not miss this opportunity to select a more convenient exam city.
In the correction window, candidates are allowed to edit details, including date of birth, gender, category, PwD status, subject, and examination city preferences. Applicants can also modify either candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name. However, mobile number, email address, uploaded photograph, signature, and permanent or present address cannot be changed during the correction process.
The UGC-NET is a national eligibility test conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and direct PhD admission in Indian universities and colleges.
For further queries, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Regular updates are available at nta.ac.in.