UGC NET 2026 June Answer key: When will NTA release it?

Once released by the NTA, candidates can download it through ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 session soon on its official website. On August 10, the agency had announced that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 would be released this week. However, the answer keys are yet to be published.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be able to download the provisional answer key online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Since the answer key will be provisional, candidates will also be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answers if they find any discrepancies.