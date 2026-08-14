UGC NET 2026 June Answer key: When will NTA release it?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 session soon on its official website. On August 10, the agency had announced that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 would be released this week. However, the answer keys are yet to be published.
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be able to download the provisional answer key online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Since the answer key will be provisional, candidates will also be given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answers if they find any discrepancies.
NTA is expected to announce the schedule and details of the objection window along with the answer key.
NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to June 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination is conducted to determine candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes in eligible higher education institutions across India.
Along with the release of the provisional answer key, NTA is expected to announce the dates, procedure and fee for submitting objections. Candidates should regularly check the official NTA and UGC NET websites for the latest updates.
Read | ‘Thank you for your patience’: UGC-NET, ICAR, CSIR aspirants await exam answer keys
Multiple student bodies have requested NTA to release the NET answer key. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had written to both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA, urging them to release the provisional answer key, candidates’ response sheets and the results without further delay.
The delay has also emerged as a growing concern for candidates seeking admission to PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Several students have said that universities have already started, or are expected to soon begin, their doctoral admission processes. However, the pending UGC NET results have left candidates unable to confirm their eligibility or claim the benefits associated with JRF qualification.
With no clear timeline for the release of the answer key or results, some aspirants said they are considering private universities or other alternatives to avoid losing an academic year.