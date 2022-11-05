scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: How to download scorecards

UGC-NET 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce the results on November 5, it was notified by the UGC Chairperson. This year, the merged cycles exams were conducted in four phases.

Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2022 9:53:32 am
UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) today. Candidates will be able to check the results at the official NTA website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The date was announced by the UGC Chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

The NTA has already released the answer key for the aforementioned exams. This year, the exam was conducted in four phases beginning on July 9 and ending on October 14. The first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase from September 20 to 23, third phase from September 29 to October 4 and last phase from October 8 to 14.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian institutions. This year, due to COVID-19 the December 2021 cycle got delayed, further delaying the June 2022 cycle. In order to regularise that, the NTA merged the cycles.

UGC-NET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check result, cut-off @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Result: When and where to check result

As per the latest update, the UGC NET 2022 Result will be declared on November 5, however, there is no update on the result declaration time. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Result today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) today, November 5. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson tweeted about the result update through his Twitter handle

UGC-NET 2022: The UGC chairperson on official Twitter handle announced that the results will be declared on November 5. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representative Image)

UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The final answer key was released on November 2. The candidates will be able to check their results by logging on the official website and clicking on the result link. They will have to enter their application number either along with the password or date of birth.

