UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: How to download scorecards

UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) today. Candidates will be able to check the results at the official NTA website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The date was announced by the UGC Chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

The NTA has already released the answer key for the aforementioned exams. This year, the exam was conducted in four phases beginning on July 9 and ending on October 14. The first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase from September 20 to 23, third phase from September 29 to October 4 and last phase from October 8 to 14.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian institutions. This year, due to COVID-19 the December 2021 cycle got delayed, further delaying the June 2022 cycle. In order to regularise that, the NTA merged the cycles.