Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Final answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The results for examination for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) will be available on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key of UGC NET is now available

By: Education Desk , Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2022 3:39:52 pm
NTA | UGC | UGC NET Result | ugcnet.nta.nic.inUGC NET 2022: This year UGC NET was conducted in four phases and the result of all phases will be released today. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

UGC NET 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET 2022 final answer key at its official website. The results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET examination will be able to check results at – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the exam was conducted in four phases — the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of aspiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. This eligibility exam is conducted twice every year.

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship are awarded to candidates depending on their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC-NET. Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF.

UGC NET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check result, final answer key and cut off at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

15:39 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC NET 2022: Why were December 2021 and July 2022 cycles merged?

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of Covid-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed.To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

15:26 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC-NET 2022 Answer key: How to check

To download the final answer key, candidates should follow the given steps

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on provisional final answer key

Step 3: Check the answer key based on the exam data and phase

Step 4: Download for future referebce

15:19 (IST)02 Nov 2022
When was UGC NET 2022 exam conducted?

The UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) were conducted in four phases this year. Phase I was conducted from July 9 to 12, phase II was conducted from September 20 to 23, phase III was held from September 29 to October 1 and phase 4 was conducted from October 8 to October 14

15:11 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC NET 2022: How many candidates appeared for the exam in 2021?

In 2021, a total of 1266509 candidates registered for UGC NET out of which 671288 appeared and 43730 qualified the exam. The exam was conducted for two merged cycles last year as well due to the pandemic

14:59 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC NET 2022: What is the validity for JRF?

UGC had announced that the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter has been extended for a year. This decision was also taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak.

14:51 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC NET 2022: What is the qualifying criteria?

The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professors of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.

14:49 (IST)02 Nov 2022
UGC NET 2022 Final answer key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final answer key released today. The exam was conducted in four phases. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ugc net, ugc net 2022 result, ugc net 2022 answer key UGC NET 2022 LIVE Updates: Along with the result, NTA will also release the final answer key of the exam conducted in four phases

UGC NET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the first three phases on October 18 while the provisional answer key for phase 3 was released on October 21. Candidates were given a window to challenge any answers given in the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be released today considering the representations received against provisional answer key

