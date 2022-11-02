UGC-NET 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Final answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022: This year UGC NET was conducted in four phases and the result of all phases will be released today. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

UGC NET 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET 2022 final answer key at its official website. The results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET examination will be able to check results at – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the exam was conducted in four phases — the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of aspiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. This eligibility exam is conducted twice every year.

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship are awarded to candidates depending on their aggregate performance in paper 1 and 2 of UGC-NET. Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF.