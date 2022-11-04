UGC-NET 2022 Result: Date and website announced

UGC-NET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) on Saturday, November 5. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman updated candidates about the result date through his official Twitter handle.

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://t.co/HMrF8NRnOv#UGC-NET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 4, 2022

NTA, on November 2 released the final answer key of the exam. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET 2022 Result: Date and result websites

Once released, candidates can download their results at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Click on the link reading, ‘display of results and final answer key’. Log in by entering your credentials either using the application number and password or the application number and date of birth. Check the results and download it for future reference

This year, the exam was conducted in four phases — the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.

The UGC NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professors will be valid for the lifetime of the candidate. However, candidates should remember that the JRF letter that is awarded will only be valid for four years, commencing from the day of the issue of the award letter.