scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

UGC NET 2022: Phase 4 answer key, question paper released; steps to check

UGC NET 2022 Phase IV Answer key: The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their answer key at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2022, UGC NET 2022 phase 4 answer keyThe Phase 4 exams were conducted from October 8 to 14. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday released the UGC NET provisional answer key 2022 and question papers for exams conducted in phase 4. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their answer key at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reas |Teach in mother tongue until age 8, new language can undo learning: National Curriculum Framework

The Phase 4 exams were conducted from October 8 to 14. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can raise objections before October 24, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged will have to be paid online by 11:50 pm of October 24. 

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases

Step 2: Tap on the link for the answer key of UGC NET 2022 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, a login window for UGC NET answer key 2022 will appear.

Step 4: Key in credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window.

Step 5: Tap on the submit button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2022 answer key will show on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your answer key for future use and reference.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. As per the schedule, the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam was held for 64 subjects.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:37:53 pm
Next Story

Fans call Shehnaaz Gill’s version of KGF 2 song ‘Mehbooba’ their Diwali gift. Watch video

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement