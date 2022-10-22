UGC NET 2022: Phase 4 answer key, question paper released; steps to check

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday released the UGC NET provisional answer key 2022 and question papers for exams conducted in phase 4. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their answer key at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 4 exams were conducted from October 8 to 14. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can raise objections before October 24, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged will have to be paid online by 11:50 pm of October 24.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link for the answer key of UGC NET 2022 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, a login window for UGC NET answer key 2022 will appear.

Step 4: Key in credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window.

Step 5: Tap on the submit button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET 2022 answer key will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your answer key for future use and reference.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. As per the schedule, the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam was held for 64 subjects.