Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit card released: Check steps to download

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 30 in two shifts. The candidates can check and download their admit card at the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.

ugc net 2022, ugc net admit cardCandidates can download their admit cards at the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.( Representational image/ file)

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 on September 16, 2022. The candidates can check and download their admit card at the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam is scheduled for two shifts from September 20 to 30. Shift 1 will commence at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, whereas Shift 2 will start at 3 pm and end by 6 pm.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Tap on Download Admit Card tab/button

Step 3- Fill login credentials such as application number,date of birth, Security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4- Tap on the Submit button

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

In case any error is found by the candidate on the NTA NET admit card, the official website of the exam informs, “In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.”

Phase II was scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14. Now in order to conduct the test of the rest papers together in one phase, the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects,” reads NTA’s official notification.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:54:11 am
