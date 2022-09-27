UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 admit card released for September 29 exam

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 for exam schedule on September 29. The candidates can check and download their admit card at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

“In case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after September 30. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their admit card,” the official notification reads.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Tap on Download Admit Card tab/button

Step 3- Fill login credentials such as application number,date of birth, Security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4- Tap on the Submit button

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and 30, involving 64 subjects.

Key points to remember

— Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards with them, as no candidate will be allowed to the exam centre without showing the admit card first.

— All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to ensure there is no chaos and students can enter the exam hall on time without any problems. Candidates should remember that post Covid students may also have to spend a little more time in the queue for temperature check-up.

— Candidates should remember to carry the filled declaration cum undertaking regarding COVID 19. Candidates are required to affix their photograph and left-hand thumb impression at the foot of the declaration/ undertaking and also get the signature of either of the parent affixed at the space provided. Candidates will be asked to sign on the admit card in the presence of the invigilator at the exam centre.

