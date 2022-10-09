UGC NET 2022: NTA releases advanced city intimation slip for examinations on October 12, 22

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)- phase four for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. Candidates can check and download their city intimation slip from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The advance intimation slip is being displayed for subjects including Education I, Geography II, Oriya II and Tamil II. The examination will be conducted on October 12 and 22.

UGC NET 2022: December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 4; how to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link advanced city intimation slip

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: View the intimation slip and make your travel arrangements.

“Due to limited availability of examination centres on October,12 because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots,” read the official notification.

Candidates who are scheduled for the first slot will take the test on October 12, rest will take the test on October 22. The admit cards for the same will be released soon by the NTA on the official wesbite.