UGC NET 2022: Expected result date, qualifying criteria — answers to all FAQs

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result for UGC NET 2022 soon. Along with the result, NTA will also release the final answer key of the exam conducted in four phases. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘assistant professor’ and ‘junior research fellowship and Assistant Professor ’ in Indian universities and colleges.

While the result is awaited, here are answers to all the frequently answered questions related to UGC NET exam.

Ques 1: When was UGC NET 2022 conducted?

Ans: The UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) was conducted in four phases this year. Phase I was conducted from July 9 to 12, phase II was conducted from September 20 to 23, phase III was held from September 29 to October 1 and phase 4 was conducted from October 8 to October 14

Ques 2: When was UGC NET provisional answer key released?

Ans: NTA released the procisonal answer key for first three phases on October 18 while the provisional answer key for phase 3 was released on October 21. Candidates were given a window to challenge any answers given in the provisional answer key.

Ques 3: What is the qualifying criteria for UGC NET?

Ans: Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.

Ques 4: Why were UGC NET December 2021 and July 2022 cycles merged?

Ans: UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of Covid-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed.To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

Ques 5: What is the validity of JRF Fellowship?

Ans: UGC had announced that the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter has been extended for a year. This decision was also taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ques 6: How many candidates appeared for UGC NET last year?

Ans: In 2021, a total of 1266509 candidates registered for UGC NET out of which 671288 appeared and 43730 qualified the exam. The exam was conducted for two merged cycles last year as well due to the pandemic