Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam city intimation slip releasing today: Here’s how to download

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022: Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download their city intimation slip by visiting the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022, NTA, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Government Jobs, How to download UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022, How to check UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022NTA is scheduled to conduct Phase 2 UGC NET exam of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 Merged Cycles between September 20 and 30.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Exam city Intimation Slip 2022 today, i.e. September 13. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download their city intimation slip by visiting the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city intimation slip was earlier scheduled to be released on September 11, however, it was postponed to September 13. Apart from this,  the NTA will also release the UGC NET admit card on September 16.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct Phase 2 UGC NET exam of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 Merged Cycles between September 20 and 30.

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the UGC NET official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “UGC NET 2022: City intimation slip” link.

Step 3: Fill the UGC NET application number, date of birth and security pin on the homepage.

Step 4: Afterwards, tap the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the UGC NET city intimation slip 2022 for future use and reference.

“With reference to the public notice dated 08 August 2022 regarding scheduling of dates for UGCNET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II Examination, it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13 September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates online,” the official notice by NTA read.

According to the schedule, the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam will be conducted for 64 subjects.

 

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:40:43 am
