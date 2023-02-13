UGC NET 2022: Exam city intimation slip released, steps to check

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the exam city intimation slip for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) December 2022 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip at the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Read | These foreign universities accept GATE score for PG admissions

UGC NET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted between February 21 and March 10 while the last date for submission of online application form was January 23. Candidates were allowed to select four cities of their choice, while filling the online application form.

UGC NET 2022: Steps to download the city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website –ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link given on home page.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.

According to official notice, “Effort will be made to allot Centre of Examination to the candidates in order of the City choice opted by them in their Application Form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area may be allotted.”