Monday, Feb 20, 2023
UGC NET 2022 begins tomorrow; check reporting time, Covid protocols and other guidelines 

UGC NET 2022: If you are appearing in the UGC NET 2022 exam this year, follow these important guidelines on the exam day

ugc net 2022 exam day guidelinesUGC NET: The admit cards for phase 1 exams (February 21 to 24) are now available at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)
UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) December 2022 examination from February 21 to  March 10. The admit cards for phase 1 exams (February 21 to 24) are now available at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET will be conducted in computer-based mode in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Read |UGC NET December 2022: Subject and date wise exam schedule released

If you are appearing in the UGC NET 2022 exam this year, follow these important guidelines on the exam day:

– Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit cards along with one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet

– Candidates must also carry a valid ID proof in original to the examination centre.

– The candidates have to report at the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the exam.

Read |Jamia Millia Islamia invites application for skill based short-term courses

– A seat indicating roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated seat only

–  Stationery items, communication devices, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material are prohibited in the examination hall.

– Candidates are permitted to carry drinking water in a transparent water bottle, a small bottle of sanitiser (50 mg), face masks, and gloves.

– Candidate must drop the admit card and the rough sheets used by them in the drop box after the conclusion of the exam, while leaving.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:38 IST
