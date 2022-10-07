UGC NET 2022: Advance city intimation slip released for October 11 exam

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET city intimation slip for the exam scheduled on October 11. Candidates who are registered for the exam can now check and download their advanced city slip from the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login and then download their city intimation slip. Meanwhile, the NTA had yesterday released the UGC NET admit card 2022 for exams scheduled on October 8 and 10.

UGC NET 2022: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for advance city intimation slip.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin to login.

Step 4: Once you click on the submit button, the city intimation slip will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

The admit cards for the October 11 exam will be released soon at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — and candidates will be required to compulsorily carry the hall tickets with them to the exam centre. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.