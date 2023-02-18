scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

UGC NET 2022: Admit card released for phase 1 exams, how to download

UGC NET 2022: NTA today released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 exams. Candidates can access the admit card on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Ugc net 2022 admit card, ugc net admit card, admit card for ugc net, ugc net 2022UGC NET December 2022 exams are scheduled to be held from  February 21 to  March 10, 2023. (Representing image by Express Group)

UGC NET 2022 Admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) December 2022 examination. The admit cards have been released for Phase-I for 57 subjects. Awaiting students can download the admit card from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Read |Jamia Millia Islamia invites application for skill based short-term courses; how to apply

UGC NET December 2022 exams are scheduled to be held from  February 21 to  March 10 and the phase 1 exams will be conducted between February 21 and 24.

UGC NET 2022: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

Step 2: Tap on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details like application number and password

Step 4 Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

According to official notice, UGC test will consists of two papers to be solved in the duration of 3 hours without any break. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. First paper will have fifty questions while second paper will be consisting of 100 questions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:26 IST
Next Story

India vs Australia: David Warner to miss rest of 2nd Test due to concussion; Matt Renshaw to take his place

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close