UGC NET 2022: Admit card released for phase 1 exams, how to download

UGC NET 2022 Admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) December 2022 examination. The admit cards have been released for Phase-I for 57 subjects. Awaiting students can download the admit card from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 exams are scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 10 and the phase 1 exams will be conducted between February 21 and 24.

UGC NET 2022: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details like application number and password

Step 4 Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

According to official notice, UGC test will consists of two papers to be solved in the duration of 3 hours without any break. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. First paper will have fifty questions while second paper will be consisting of 100 questions.