scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

UGC NET 2022: Admit card released for October 13 exam; here’s how to download

UGC NET 2022, Admit Card 2022: Admit cards for the examinations scheduled on October 13 are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET, UGC NET 2021 exams, UGC NET admit card link, UGC NET admit cards download link, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, NTA, UGC NET admit cards released, UGC NET admit cardsUGC NET 2022, Admit Card 2022: It will be in computer based test (Express Photo/Representative Image)

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET admit card 2022 for examinations scheduled on October 13 for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase four. The admit cards for the exams are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts for hall tickets. It will be in computer based test (CBT) mode for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

Read |DU Admissions, JoSAA Counselling, NTSE stalled, and more: Top education news last week

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for admit card download

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and your hall ticket will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

Advertisement

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 07:38:04 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: Awareness around mental health slowly increasing, say experts

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement