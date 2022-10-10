UGC NET 2022: Admit card released for October 13 exam; here’s how to download

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC NET admit card 2022 for examinations scheduled on October 13 for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase four. The admit cards for the exams are now available for download at the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts for hall tickets. It will be in computer based test (CBT) mode for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for admit card download

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and your hall ticket will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

Advertisement

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in